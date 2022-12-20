Getting one point feels like victory today: Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric

Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric was pleased with his team's performance and the manner they recovered with a good mindset after they split points with Kerala Blasters FC in a tense draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. "In the last 10 minutes, everything was open. A win, draw or loss was possible. This is the drama that I like in football. Today it was a great fight from both teams, both teams want to be in the playoffs. We learn from our tweaks in the past and we don't repeat the same mistakes again and we prevented something like this in a good way, especially in the second half. Today one point feels like a victory," stated Brdaric.

Sahal Samad opened the scoring for the visitors in the 23rd minute but Bradric's men responded strongly in the second half and scored in the 48th minute as Vincy Barretto smashed the ball home from close range. Chennaiyin FC sits in the seventh spot on the ISL points table whereas, Kerala Blasters FC remain in the fourth spot as the league crosses the halfway mark as read in a statement released by the ISL website.

Addressing the media at the post-match conference, Brdaric called on his players to learn from their past mistakes and not repeat them again as the team pushes on for the playoff spot. Brdaric also spoke about players improving their levels for the tough competition in ISL, the supporters, and the whole squad coming together to be part of the CFC family.

"I'm delighted that we bounced back, with a good mentality and power. It was a good effort as we played against a good team, the team who had won their last five matches. As a coach you're never satisfied, we have to improve of course but today with the circumstances, the fans and the opponents, it was a great event. I'm really proud of the fans, how they support us and the atmosphere, that's something that we need," expressed the head coach. A tightly contested 1-1 draw between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC spelt the end of the latter's five-match winning streak in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai.

Sahal Abdul Samad had put the Blasters in front in the first half before Vincy Barreto returned to score against his former club with an equaliser in the second. The Blasters will return home to host Odisha FC on December 26, Monday. Chennaiyin FC remain in seventh, now four points off the final playoff spot. The Marina Machans will travel to the west coast to face Mumbai City FC on December 24, Saturday. (ANI)

