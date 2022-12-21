Left Menu

England tour huge step for bringing cricket to Pakistan: ICC CEO Geoff Allardice

In 2022, test cricket made rejoicing come back to Pakistan, with successful recent series played there by Australia and England as well as a tour later this month by the current World Test Champions, New Zealand.

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice stated that the recent tour of England to Pakistan was a huge success and was optimistic of future tours to the Asian country being equally triumphant. In 2022, test cricket made rejoicing come back to Pakistan, with successful recent series played there by Australia and England as well as a tour later this month by the current World Test Champions, New Zealand.

Allardice watched England defeat Pakistan 3-0 while he was in Karachi, and the ICC (International Cricket Council) president was impressed by how frequently local fans interacted with those who had travelled from abroad for what was England's first Test series there since 2005. "The fans in Pakistan are passionate about the game and passionate about their team, but most importantly they are welcoming of visitors. I have always had great experiences when I have travelled to Pakistan and I have been to see a few series over the last few years and the welcome is always very warm," said Allardice as quoted by ICC.

Additionally, Allardice recognises the value of holding future tours in Pakistan and expects that other ICC members will schedule red-ball series there in the ensuing years. "Pakistan is one of the strongest cricketing countries in the ICC membership. To have series like this taking place and fans travelling to Pakistan and New Zealand starting in a few days time for their Test series as well is a huge step forward to getting cricket back in Pakistan on a regular basis," Allardice noted.

Pakistan's prospects of making it to the World Test Championship final received a huge blow after their series whitewash to England and now, Babar Azam's team must hope against hope to make it to the game at The Oval in June. On Boxing Day, Pakistan will play New Zealand in the first Test match; the series will end on January 3 in Multan. (ANI)

