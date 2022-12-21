BBL: Russell's heroics with bat help Melbourne Renegades clinch four-wicket win over Brisbane Heat

A fiery half-century from all-rounder Andre Russell and knocks from Aaron Finch and Akeal Hosein guided Melbourne Renegades to a four-wicket win over Brisbane Heat in their Big Bash League (BBL) at Geelong on Wednesday. With this, the Renegades are at the second position in the table with three wins in three games. On the other hand, Heat are at the second-last position and are yet to earn a point, having lost both of their innings.

Chasing 138, the Renegades were off to a nightmarish start, with Michael Neser taking four wickets within the first three overs of the match, reducing the side to 9/4. Wicketkeeper-batter Sam Harper (0), Jake Fraser-McGurk (6), skipper Nic Maddinson (2) and Jonathan Wells (0) were dismissed by Neser, with the later three batters being dismissed one after the other in three successive balls by Neser, which completed his hat-trick.

From that point on, Aaron Finch and Andre Russell joined forces to take Renegades through the remainder of powerplay without any loss of wicket. At the end of six overs, Renegades was at 43/4, with Finch (6*) and Russell (25*) at the crease.

The duo also completed their 50-run stand. At the end of 10 overs, Renegades is at 65/4, with Russell (41*) and Finch (11*). Russell was breathing fire with the bat, bringing up his half-century in just 32 balls, with one four and six sixes.

Mark Steketee provided Heat with a breakthrough, dismissing Russell for 57 off 42 balls, consisting of two fours and six sixes. Half of Renegades side was in the hut for 90 runs. At the end of 15 overs, Renegades was at 93/5, with Akeal Hosein (3*) joining Finch (19*) at the crease.

Renegades brought up their 100-run mark in 15.3 overs. Akeal provided the side with a quick cameo that took them to the brink of a victory, scoring 30 off just 19 balls, with two fours and two sixes. Renegades was 129/6 in 18.5 overs.

Finch stuck around till the end with Will Sutherland (6*), helping his side complete the chase and finish at 139/6 in their 19.2 overs. Finch played a knock of 31 off 43 balls. Neser was the pick of the bowlers for the Heat, taking 4/32. Steketee also took two wickets.

Heat after electing to bat first, posted 137/8 in their 20 overs. Skipper Jimmy Peirson scored 45 off 30 balls, with six fours. Matt Renshaw (29) and Sam Billings (25) also made notable contributions. Tom Rogers was the standout bowler for Renegades, taking 4/23. Akeal also took three wickets, giving away 26 runs.

Russell was named as 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning knock. (ANI)

