Bangladesh elect to bat first in 2nd Test, Unadkat replaces Kuldeep

PTI | Mirpur | Updated: 22-12-2022 08:49 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 08:49 IST
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test against India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium here on Thursday.

On an overcast day, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said if his side could survive the first couple of hours, the home side could look to put up a good score and then put the visitors under pressure.

Left-arm pacer Jayadev Unadkat has come in place of spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the side for India.

India's stand-in captain KL Rahul said it was a difficult decision to keep Kuldeep out but he had confidence that Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel will do a good job.

''Hard decision on Kuldeep but we know Ashwin and Axar can find spin, and bring Jaydev in to cover all bases,'' said Rahul.

Bangladesh made two changes, bringing in Mominul Haque and Taskin Ahmed in place of Yasir Ali and Ebadot Hossain. India had won the opening Test at Chattogram by 188 runs.

Teams: India: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, 10 Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed.

