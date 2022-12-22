Odd News Roundup: Soccer-Messi's World Cup post beats egg to become most-liked on Instagram

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer-Messi's World Cup post beats egg to become most-liked on Instagram

Lionel Messi set yet another record on Tuesday after his Instagram post celebrating Argentina's World Cup win became the most-liked on the platform, breaking a nearly four-year-old record held by a photo of an egg. Having led Argentina to their first World Cup in 36 years with victory over France on Sunday, Messi proceeded to make more history off the pitch with his photo gallery on Instagram, which racked up more than 65 million likes at the time of writing.

