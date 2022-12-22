Sports News Roundup: Pascal Siakam (52) powers Raptors past Knicks; Messi extends contract with PSG and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Rashford shows he can fill Ronaldo's shoes as Manchester United talisman

In Manchester United's first competitive match since their acrimonious split with Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford delivered a thrilling performance and sensational goal against Burnley to show he can be their top striker for years to come. Fresh from scoring three times for England at the World Cup, Rashford put in a tireless display on the right of United's attack and sealed their passage into the League Cup quarter-finals with one of his finest goals on Wednesday.

Soccer-French minister wants FIFA probe as team targeted by insults at home and abroad

The distasteful taunting of France striker Kylian Mbappe by some Argentina fans amid celebrations in Buenos Aires to welcome back the World Cup winners should be investigated by soccer's world governing body FIFA, a senior French cabinet minister said. During Argentina's jubilant homecoming a group of fans set alight a makeshift coffin lid adorned with a cross and picture of Mbappe. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez also clutched a toy baby with Mbappe's face on during an open-top bus parade through the capital. Images of both went viral on social media.

Olympics-IOC raises prospect of boxing being pulled from Paris Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday raised the possibility of boxing being excluded from the 2024 Paris Games, saying its Russian-led world body showed it had "no real interest" in the sport or its athletes. The International Boxing Association (IBA) was stripped of involvement in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and boxing is not on the initial programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, pending reforms demanded by the IOC.

Olympics-Men to compete in artistic swimming from 2024 Games in inclusivity push

Men will be allowed to compete in artistic swimming at the Olympics from the Paris 2024 Games, World Aquatics said on Thursday, as part of a drive towards inclusivity hailed by athletes as the realisation of an "impossible dream". The sport's global body said in a statement that each team of eight can have a maximum of two men at the Games according to the new rules and 10 teams are set to compete in Paris after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) gave its approval.

Soccer-Arsenal resume title tilt without Jesus, City deploy refreshed Haaland

Arsenal continue their push for a first title in 19 years when they host West Ham United in the late game on Monday as the Premier League season resumes after the pause for the World Cup but they must do so without injured striker Gabriel Jesus. Jesus scored five goals and provided six assists to help Arsenal move five points clear of his former club Manchester City at the top of the table but is not expected to play again until February after surgery to treat a knee injury sustained in Brazil's 1-0 defeat by Cameroon on Dec. 2 in Qatar.

YouTube, NFL strike deal to stream Sunday Ticket package of games

Google-owned YouTube has signed a multi-year deal to exclusively stream the National Football League's Sunday Ticket package of games in the United States, the video service said, as more content moves to streaming from traditional TV. YouTube will pay an average price of about $2 billion a year to secure rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket franchise, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Google and the NFL did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Soccer-Messi extends contract with PSG - report

World Cup winner Lionel Messi has reached a deal with Paris St Germain to stay with the club for at least the 2023-24 season, French daily Le Parisien reported on Wednesday. The 35-year-old forward, seven-times winner of the Ballon D'Or, helped Argentina lift the World Cup trophy by beating France on penalties in the final on Sunday.

NBA roundup: Pascal Siakam (52) powers Raptors past Knicks

Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points Wednesday night and sank the go-ahead free throw with 2:01 left for the visiting Toronto Raptors, who snapped a six-game losing streak and ended the New York Knicks' winning streak with a 113-106 victory. Siakam produced the eighth 50-point effort in the NBA this season. He was also the first player to score at least 50 points at Madison Square Garden since James Harden had 61 points for the Houston Rockets on Jan. 23, 2019.

Soccer-Argentina climb to second in world rankings, Morocco surge

Argentina have climbed one place to second in the latest FIFA rankings behind arch-rivals Brazil after their World Cup triumph in Qatar, while the tournament's surprise package Morocco were big movers and are on the verge of cracking the top 10. Argentina skipper Lionel Messi scored two goals and netted again in the shootout as he led his country to an emotional 4-2 win on penalties over France on Sunday, with the title clash ending 3-3 after 120 minutes of breathtaking action.

Rugby-World Rugby asks officials to apply laws that speed up the game

World Rugby will encourage elite competitions to have a shot clock for penalties and conversions from Jan. 1, with sanctions to be issued for time wasting as part of plans to speed up the game in 2023 - a World Cup year. The guidelines have been designed by the global governing body to help match officials, players and coaches and to improve fan experience following a meeting of stakeholders in November. The World Cup will be held in France next year.

