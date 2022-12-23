Soccer-Davies named Canada player of the year for fourth time
It was the fourth time in five years that Davies has claimed the honour. In Qatar, Davies was the lone Canadian attacker to play every minute, scoring the Canada men's team's first ever World Cup goal in the second group match against Croatia.
Alphonso Davies, who helped Canada get back to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years and scored the country's first goal at the global showpiece tournament, was named Canada Soccer player of the year on Thursday. It was the fourth time in five years that Davies has claimed the honour.
In Qatar, Davies was the lone Canadian attacker to play every minute, scoring the Canada men's team's first ever World Cup goal in the second group match against Croatia. The 22-year-old also helped his club Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga and DFL Supercup in 2022.
In 33 games for Canada, Davies has scored 13 goals and made a national record 16 assists.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Canada proposes overhauling foreign investment rules to tackle security risks
Health News Roundup: Pandemic lockdowns linked to decline in U.S. twin births, study suggests; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Britain's LTA fined by ATP for banning Russians, Belarusians; Ice hockey-'Captain Clutch' Poulin named Canada's athlete of the year and more
Soccer-765K World Cup visitors fall short of Qatar's expected 1.2M influx
Qatar probing death of a worker at World Cup training site, says official