Soccer-England 1966 World Cup winner Cohen dies aged 83
England's 1966 World Cup-winning right-back George Cohen has died aged 83, his former club Fulham announced on Friday. Cohen made his international debut in 1964 and went on to represent his country 37 times, playing a key role in England's only World Cup success. He spent the whole of his club career with one team, Fulham, making 459 appearances for the west London side.
Cohen made his international debut in 1964 and went on to represent his country 37 times, playing a key role in England's only World Cup success.
He spent the whole of his club career with one team, Fulham, making 459 appearances for the west London side. "Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players - and gentlemen - George Cohen MBE," Fulham wrote on the club's official Twitter account.
