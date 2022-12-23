UPDATE 1-Cricket-England's Curran breaks IPL auction record

England all-rounder Sam Curran became the Indian Premier League's (IPL) most expensive ever buy in the players' auction on Friday as the world's richest cricket league spent big ahead of the 2023 season.

Curran returned to the Punjab Kings for the staggering sum of 185 million Indian rupees ($2.23 million) following a fierce bidding war involving the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Curran, who was player-of-the-series in England's T20 World Cup triumph in Australia this year, previously featured for the Punjab Kings in 2019.

"Back to where it all started! Looking forward to it," tweeted the 24-year-old. The fee for Curran surpassed the previous highest bid of 162.5 million rupees, paid by the Rajasthan Royals for South African all-rounder Chris Morris last year.

The previous record fee paid for Morris was broken once more on Friday, with Mumbai Indians paying 175 million rupees for Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. "I'm pinching myself that this has all happened," Green, 23, said in comments released by Cricket Australia.

"It's such a weird feeling watching an auction for yourself. I can't believe how nervous I was and I was shaking like anything when the final call was confirmed." The Super Kings made up for missing out on Curran by signing England red-ball captain Ben Stokes for 162.5 million rupees.

Batsman Harry Brook, who made his England Twenty20 international and test debuts this year, became the first millionaire of the day after being signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 132.5 million rupees. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and England batter Joe Root went unsold.

($1 = 82.8200 Indian rupees)

