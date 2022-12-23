Shorey hits unbeaten ton as Delhi-Assam match ends in draw

Opener Dhruv Shorey continued from where he had left off in the first innings, scoring an unbeaten 150 on the last day to add to his unconquered 252 in the first innings as Delhi managed to secure a draw against Assam in a Ranji Trophy Group B match here on Friday.

Shorey, thus, ended up scoring a total of 402 runs and would like to continue his rich form when the team takes on Tamil Nadu in its third Ranji fixture from December 27.

The 30-year-old flourished in the company of fellow opener Anuj Rawat (109), who after his first-innings disappointment, scored a century as Delhi lost just one wicket on way to 292 on the concluding day.

Earlier, Assam declared their first innings at 443 for 9 after being 435 for 8 overnight. Rishav Das emerged as the highest scorer for his side, scoring 160, while Gokul Sharma (140) was the other centurion.

The duo gave Assam the psychological first-innings lead of four runs over Delhi.

The day belonged to Shorey and wicketkeeper-batter Rawat who stitched together a 226-run partnership for the opening wicket and made Assam bowlers toil all day long without success.

Both the openers scored at a brisk pace with Shorey's unbeaten 150 coming off just 188 deliveries at a strike rate of nearly 80 and was studded with 18 boundaries and two sixes. Rawat, after being dismissed for 2 in the first innings, dug in his spikes to score at a brisk strike rate of 80.74, smashing 10 fours and four maximums.

Shorey was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his massive effort in both innings. Maharashtra had defeated Delhi by nine wickets in the Ranji first-round match.

Brief scores: At Guwahati: Delhi 439 and 292 for 1 in 61.1 overs (Dhruv Shorey 150 not out, Anuj Rawat 109) drew with Assam 443 for 9 decl in 129.3 overs (Rishav Das 160, Gokul Sharma 140; Harshit Rana 4/94). At Coimbatore: Andhra 297 and 250 in 76.4 overs (Ricky Bhui 76; R. Sai Kishore 5/88) beat Tamil Nadu 345 and 194 in 56.2 overs (Washington Sundar 65, Baba Indrajith 43; KV Sasikanth 4/47, Shoaib Md Khan 6/69) by 8 runs.

At Rajkot: Maharashtra 493 drew with Saurashtra 497 for 7 in 130.3 overs (Harvik Desai 78, Sheldon Jackson 81, Arpit Vasavada 127 n.o., Samarth Vyas 93).

