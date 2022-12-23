Vidarbha beat Tripura by 220 runs, register second win on the trot in Group D

Spinners Akshay Wakhare and Aditya Sarwate shared seven wickets between them to guide Vidarbha to a 220-run win over Tripura, their second consecutive in the Ranji Trophy Group D on Friday. Vidarbha declared their second innings on 379 for 8 after resuming the day at 348 for 6, thereby setting Tripura an improbable target of 345 runs.

Ganesh Satish (151) top-scored for Vidarbha in their second innings while wicketkeeper Akshay Wadkar made 88. Chasing, Tripura were bowled out for 124 in 51.2 overs with off-spinner Wakhare (4/50) and left-arm tweaker Sarwate (3/45) shining with the ball for Vidarbha.

Medium pacer Rajneesh Gurbani (2/14) also chipped in with two wickets. This was Vidarbha's second win on the trot in Group D after having defeated Railways by 194 runs in their opening match. In another Group D match, Punjab and Railways played out a draw.

But Punjab took home three points from the contest by virtue of first-innings lead, while Railways had to be content with one point.

Brief Scores: At Nagpur: Vidarbha 264 and 379 for 8 decl (Ganesh Satish 151, Akshay Wadkar 88; Parvez Sultan 3/96) vs Tripura 299 and 124 all out in 51.2 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 27; Akshay Wakhare 4/50). Vidarbha 6 points, Tripura 0.

At Delhi: Railways 102 and 49 for no loss in nine overs (Vivek Singh 30 not out, Rahul Rawat 19 not out) vs Punjab 152 for 6 decl in 38 overs (Naman Dhir 57; Sagar Jadhav 3/40). Punjab 3 points, Railways 1 point.

