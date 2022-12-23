Left Menu

Vidarbha beat Tripura by 220 runs, register second win on the trot in Group D

Spinners Akshay Wakhare and Aditya Sarwate shared seven wickets between them to guide Vidarbha to a 220-run win over Tripura, their second consecutive in the Ranji Trophy Group D on Friday.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 23-12-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 19:58 IST
Vidarbha beat Tripura by 220 runs, register second win on the trot in Group D
  • Country:
  • India

Spinners Akshay Wakhare and Aditya Sarwate shared seven wickets between them to guide Vidarbha to a 220-run win over Tripura, their second consecutive in the Ranji Trophy Group D on Friday. Vidarbha declared their second innings on 379 for 8 after resuming the day at 348 for 6, thereby setting Tripura an improbable target of 345 runs.

Ganesh Satish (151) top-scored for Vidarbha in their second innings while wicketkeeper Akshay Wadkar made 88. Chasing, Tripura were bowled out for 124 in 51.2 overs with off-spinner Wakhare (4/50) and left-arm tweaker Sarwate (3/45) shining with the ball for Vidarbha.

Medium pacer Rajneesh Gurbani (2/14) also chipped in with two wickets. This was Vidarbha's second win on the trot in Group D after having defeated Railways by 194 runs in their opening match. In another Group D match, Punjab and Railways played out a draw.

But Punjab took home three points from the contest by virtue of first-innings lead, while Railways had to be content with one point.

Brief Scores: At Nagpur: Vidarbha 264 and 379 for 8 decl (Ganesh Satish 151, Akshay Wadkar 88; Parvez Sultan 3/96) vs Tripura 299 and 124 all out in 51.2 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 27; Akshay Wakhare 4/50). Vidarbha 6 points, Tripura 0.

At Delhi: Railways 102 and 49 for no loss in nine overs (Vivek Singh 30 not out, Rahul Rawat 19 not out) vs Punjab 152 for 6 decl in 38 overs (Naman Dhir 57; Sagar Jadhav 3/40). Punjab 3 points, Railways 1 point.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022