Pinching myself, humbled to join one of the powerhouses of competition: Green after being picked by MI

After being bought by Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) next year, Australian Cameron Green said that he is "pinching" himself and is humbled to join the five-time champions, who he termed as the " one of the powerhouses of the competition". Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was bought by five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 17.5 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Kochi on Friday.

"I am pinching myself that this has all happened," Green was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. "It is such a weird feeling watching an auction for yourself. I cannot believe how nervous I was and I was shaking like anything when the final call was confirmed. I have always been a huge fan of the IPL and it is going to be so cool to be a part of it."

"The Mumbai Indians are one of the powerhouses of the competition so I feel very humbled to be joining them. I cannot wait to get there next year," concluded the all-rounder. The young Aussie all-rounder caused a heavy bidding war between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals (DC). Things ended with five-time champions prevailing and picking up Green.

"Cameron Green is SOLD to @mipaltan for INR 17.5 Crore #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted IPL. This 23-year-old Western Australian all-rounder is his country' one of most exciting up-and-coming talents. With age and his all-round capabilities, he would surely be an asset for any side. His two quickfire fifties as an opener against India in three-match series this year as an opener made him a star to watch out for. He has played 21 T20Is across which he has scored 245 runs with two fifties and has taken five wickets.

The IPL 2023 auction is going on at Kochi today. (ANI)

