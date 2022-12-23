Left Menu

Hyderabad FC beat Bengaluru FC 3-0 in ISL

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 22:14 IST
A dominant Hyderabad FC thrashed a struggling Bengaluru FC 3-0 to move to the top of the Indian Super League table here on Friday.

Bartholomew Ogbeche and Joel Chianese struck in the 26th and 90th minute while Bengaluru FC defender Sandesh Jhingan scored an own goal in the 44th minute at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

With the win, their third on the trot, Hyderabad moved to the top spot in the ISL standings with 25 points from 11 matches.

Bengaluru FC remained at the eighth spot with 10 points from 11 matches.

