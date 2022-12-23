IPL 2023 Auction: Namibia's David Wiese sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 1 crore

Namibia all-rounder David Wiese was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 1 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Kochi on Friday. The Namibia all-rounder entered the auction at the base price of 1 crore.

David Wiese received his maiden IPL contract with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2015. After two seasons in which he slammed 127 runs and bagged 16 wickets from 15 IPL matches, Wiese faded out for nearly five years before marking a return as the spearhead of Namibia's charge to successive T20 Word Cup appearances in 2021 and 2022. The 37-year-old has emerged as Namibia's leading all-rounder with impact knocks in the middle-order and useful bowling with various variations.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made the opening bid for the Andhra all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. He was sold to SRH for his base price of 20 lakh. Avinash Singh was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the base price of 20 lakh. However, England's Tom Curran went unsold.

England spinner Rehan Ahmed found no buyer. His base price was 50 lakh. Varun Aaron followed him next and he was also unsold. Priyank Panchal came in next and goes unsold. Earlier, England all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive IPL buy when Punjab Kings broke the bank and acquired him for Rs 18.50 crore. Australian's star all-rounder Cameron Green followed suit to Mumbai Indians after he was sold for Rs 17.5 crore while Chennai Super Kings scooped up England all-rounder and Test skipper Ben Stokes deal for Rs 16.25 crore. (ANI)

