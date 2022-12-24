Police investigate crowd trouble at Man City-Liverpool game

Police are investigating crowd trouble that left a teenage girl injured at Manchester City's 3-2 win over Liverpool in the English League Cup at Etihad Stadium.

The 15-year-old girl required treatment for a head injury, one fan was arrested for a racially aggravated public order offense, and some disabled fans were racially abused at Thursday night's match.

Greater Manchester Police said Friday that two men were arrested on suspicion of trying to take a pyrotechnic into the grounds and a 53-year-old man was hospitalized after being assaulted outside the stadium after the game.

Police were reviewing CCTV footage, Supt. Gareth Parkin said.

"We are aware of a number of objects, including coins and a smoke bomb, that were thrown during the match," Parkin said.

The girl was treated at the stadium.

"Clearly, throwing objects in a confined area can be dangerous, and have serious and sometimes devastating consequences," Parkin said. ''GMP sends its thoughts and wishes to the girl who was injured and wish her a speedy recovery." The unrest occurred despite attempts by both clubs to improve fan behavior when they play each other.

They said in a joint statement that it is "hugely disappointing that there were a number of incidents during last night's match that are wholly unacceptable." The clubs said they'll work with police to hold people accountable.

"Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC are fully committed to working together to eradicate these issues from our fixtures. They have no place in football." (AP) Manchester, Dec 24 (AP) Police are investigating crowd trouble that left a teenage girl injured at Manchester City's 3-2 win over Liverpool in the English League Cup at Etihad Stadium.

The 15-year-old girl required treatment for a head injury, one fan was arrested for a racially aggravated public order offense, and some disabled fans were racially abused at Thursday night's match.

Greater Manchester Police said Friday that two men were arrested on suspicion of trying to take a pyrotechnic into the grounds and a 53-year-old man was hospitalized after being assaulted outside the stadium after the game.

Police were reviewing CCTV footage, Supt. Gareth Parkin said.

"We are aware of a number of objects, including coins and a smoke bomb, that were thrown during the match," Parkin said.

The girl was treated at the stadium.

"Clearly, throwing objects in a confined area can be dangerous, and have serious and sometimes devastating consequences," Parkin said. ''GMP sends its thoughts and wishes to the girl who was injured and wish her a speedy recovery." The unrest occurred despite attempts by both clubs to improve fan behavior when they play each other.

They said in a joint statement that it is "hugely disappointing that there were a number of incidents during last night's match that are wholly unacceptable." The clubs said they'll work with police to hold people accountable.

"Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC are fully committed to working together to eradicate these issues from our fixtures. They have no place in football."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)