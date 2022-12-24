India move toward victory, reduce Bangladesh to 71/4 at lunch

Indian bowlers put their side on course for a series-clinching victory as they reduced Bangladesh to 71 for 4 at lunch on the third day of the second Test here on Saturday.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Jaydev Unadkat struck once each in the first session of the day to put Bangladesh in a spot of bother. Resuming from the overnight score of 7/0, the hosts trail India by 16 runs.

Zakir Hasan and Litton Das were on 37 and 0 respectively when lunch was taken. Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 227 & 71 for 4 in 33 overs (Zakir Hasan 37 batting; Axar Patel 1/2).

India 1st Innings: 314 all out.

