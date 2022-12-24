Left Menu

From CA's point of view, I didn't really have any support: Warner on leadership ban

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 24-12-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 17:00 IST
From CA's point of view, I didn't really have any support: Warner on leadership ban
David Warner Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

David Warner on Saturday slammed Cricket Australia (CA) for their lack of support during his leadership ban appeal, adding that the issue affected his mental health ahead of the first Test against South Africa.

Warner had been handed a lifetime leadership ban because of his role in the 2018 ball tempering scandal.

The 36-year-old had launched an appeal against the ban earlier this year and both Warner and CA wanted a closed-door hearing.

However, the board-appointed independent commissioners insisted on it being public, forcing Warner to withdraw his appeal earlier this month.

''Leading into the Perth Test, my mental health probably wasn't where I needed it to be at to be 100 per cent. And that was challenging at the time,'' Warned said ahead of his 100th Test.

''If I had it my way we would have had it all sorted. From the CA point of view, I didn't really have any support.

''My teammates and the staff in our team were absolutely amazing, and my family and friends - they really got me through that period,'' he added.

Warner, who has recently come under fire for his Test form, was out for 0 and 3 in the Perth Test last week. He hasn't scored a Test century since January 2020.

The opener said he was unable to understand why the process had taken so much time.

''We reached out in February. So we have no idea how it went on this far and only CA can answer that and they'll probably give you the same thing that they always give everyone else, they don't really give an answer,'' Warner said.

Despite his struggle in the longest format, Warner backed himself to do well in the Boxing Day Test.

''Yeah my back's up against the wall, but it's in my DNA to keep being competitive, come out here with a smile on my face and take on whatever opposition we're going to face,'' he said.

He added that he will have a conversation with the board after the South Africa series.

''I'll have that conversation once that series is done. For me, it's about staying in the right frame of mind to take on the South Africans.

''I'm pumped to play another Boxing Day Test and more importantly we've got a series that's on the line.'' PTI APA SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022