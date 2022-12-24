Left Menu

Happy for Mayank Agarwal moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad: Anil Kumble

Former India captain Anil Kumble backed Agarwal's move to the new destination saying he is a team player and will grow as a cricketer. Having played over a hundred games, his leadership experience can make him a strong contender to lead his new team.

Mayank Agarwal became the most expensive Indian player at the IPL 2023 Player Auction. The former Punjab Kings captain was released by his previous franchise ahead of the mini-auction and was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 8.25 crore. Former India captain Anil Kumble backed Agarwal's move to the new destination saying he is a team player and will grow as a cricketer. Having played over a hundred games, his leadership experience can make him a strong contender to lead his new team."Mayank has been the captain for Punjab and he was let go. I am really happy that he went to a team like Sunrisers," Anil Kumble said on JioCinema.

"I think a new environment will certainly help Mayank and he is wonderful to have around the team," Kumble explained. "I don't know how much Murali will be able to help Mayank with his batting, but Brian Lara is there," joked Kumble.Agarwal though was excited to work with the Sri Lankan legend and his new outfit. "I was partially nervous and excited, but I am glad to be part of SRH and really looking forward to working with Muralitharan and Lara, players with lot of international experience and success," said Mayank Agarwal on JioCinema.(ANI)

