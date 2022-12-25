Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-'I accept the pressure' - Ten Hag wary that Man United spending must bring results

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag said he is aware that his club's excessive spending in the close season transfer window means there is pressure to secure a top-four finish this term. United spent more than 200 million pounds ($240.92 million) to bring in Brazilian duo Antony and Casemiro from Ajax Amsterdam and Real Madrid respectively, Argentine World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez and Dutch full back Tyrell Malacia ahead of the current campaign.

Panthers dominate on the ground to end Lions' win streak

D'Onta Foreman ran for 165 yards and Chuba Hubbard racked up 125 yards on the ground as the Carolina Panthers got back on track by trouncing the Detroit Lions 37-23 on Saturday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. A week after gaining only 21 rushing yards, the Panthers used a punishing ground attack right from the start on the way to snapping the Lions' three-game winning streak.

Soccer-FIFA investigating how celebrity chef got onto World Cup final pitch

FIFA has launched an investigation into how individuals gained "undue access" to the pitch following the World Cup final after images and videos of Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gokce celebrating with Argentina's players went viral on social media.

Gokce, who owns a chain of restaurants and is known as 'Salt Bae' for his theatrical style of sprinkling salt on his steaks, posted videos and photos on his Instagram page of himself with Argentina's players after their win over France in the final.

Soccer-Emery to talk to Martinez about World Cup celebrations

Aston Villa coach Unai Emery praised Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's performance at the World Cup, but said he will have a discussion with him about his attitude during the celebrations ahead of the resumption of Premier League action. After Argentina won the World Cup by defeating France in a penalty shootout, keeper "Dibu" Martinez was in the spotlight for his Golden Glove-winning celebration and later during the victory festivities in Buenos Aires, where he carried a toy baby with Kylian Mbappe's face on it during an open-top bus parade.

Soccer-'French didn't mention this' - referee hits back in criticism over Argentina goal

The World Cup final ended nearly a week ago but the drama around it continued as the match referee showed a photo on his phone during a news conference to respond to claims that Lionel Messi's extra-time goal should not have stood. Argentina won the final in Lusail, Qatar 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 3-3 following 120 minutes of action, with Messi scoring twice and Kylian Mbappe bagging a hat-trick for France.

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin moves to No. 2 in all-time goals

Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time goals list as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Ovechkin scored his 801st career goal, tying Howe, at 18:22 of the first period to give Washington a 1-0 lead. He then scored his 802nd career goal, passing Howe, with an empty-netter with a minute remaining in the third period.

Tennis-Nadal says he is confident he will be competitive in Australia

Rafa Nadal is aiming to successfully defend his Australian Open title at the first Grand Slam of the year in January after an injury-plagued 2022 despite arriving a bit short of his peak level, the Spaniard said on Friday. The 36-year-old has been training in the last few days after a Latin American exhibition tour alongside Norwegian third-ranked Casper Ruud.

Motor racing-Former F1 driver Streiff dies aged 67

Former Formula One driver Philippe Streiff has died at the age of 67, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement on Saturday. Frenchman Streiff started 53 F1 Grand Prix and raced for Renault, Ligier, Tyrrell and AGS during his F1 career, which began in 1984. He earned his only podium finish in 1985 with Ligier.

Horseracing-Legislative fix to horseracing safety law included in spending bill

A legislative fix to help the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) withstand legal challenges was awaiting President Joe Biden's signature on Friday as part of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by Congress. The amendment to the law provides greater federal oversight of the board charged with writing and implementing safety rules.

NFL-Baby, it's cold outside: Teams, fans adapt as deep freeze hits U.S

The National Football League (NFL) was hit by the cold that pummeled the United States on Saturday as fans bundled up to watch late-season showdowns in punishing conditions. Cities from Pennsylvania to Georgia were expected to experience their coldest-ever Christmas Eve as an arctic blast gripped much the United States, roiling travel plans during the busy holiday season.

