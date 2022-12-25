Left Menu

Khelo India Youth Games (Women's): Haryana, UP, Punjab register wins on day-4

On day-4 of Khelo India Youth Games in women's category Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Maharashtra 7-2, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Association of Odisha drew 2-2, Hockey Mizoram and Hockey Karnataka drew 2-2, Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Manipur Hockey 4-1 and Hockey Punjab beat Hockey Bihar 12-0.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 12:39 IST
Khelo India Youth Games (Women's): Haryana, UP, Punjab register wins on day-4
Players in action during day-4 of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Women's Under-18 (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The penultimate day of Group Stage in the Qualifiers - Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (Women's Under 18) Bhubaneswar, Odisha ended with Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Punjab picking up crucial wins. The first match in Pool A saw Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Maharashtra 7-2. Pinki (14', 15', 31', 45') starred for Hockey Haryana, scoring four goals in the match. Manisha (30'), Bhateri (41'), and Gurmail Kaur (46') also scored a goal each to help their team extend their lead and win the match. For Hockey Maharashtra, Utkarsha Nana Kale (4') and Sanika Mane (24') scored the two goals.

The second Pool A encounter of the day between Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Association of Odisha ended in a 2-2 draw. While Puja Sahoo (10', 49') scored a brace for Hockey Association of Odisha, Soniya Kumre (2') and Bhumiksha Sahu (48') scored the goals for Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the match. The final Pool A match of the day between Hockey Mizoram and Hockey Karnataka also ended in a 2-2 draw. Hockey Mizoram's Vanlalhriatpuii (13', 44') scored a brace to hand her team the advantage but Gedela Gayatri (53') and Dechamma Ganapathi (57') scored two late goals for Hockey Karnataka to recuse a point from the game.

The first Pool B game of the day saw Uttar Pradesh Hockey take on Manipur Hockey. Ruchika Upadhyay (5'), Vandana Patel (17'), Peetambari Kumari (33'), and Sakshi Shukla (56') scored a goal each for Uttar Pradesh Hockey to help their team pick up a 4-1 win. Keisam Devi (39') converted a penalty stroke to score the sole goal for Manipur Hockey in the match. The second Pool B match of the day saw Hockey Punjab beat Hockey Bihar after a thrilling contest. Sukhveer Kaur (3', 41', 53', 60') starred in the match for Hockey Punjab scoring four goals while Jaisikdeep Kaur (24', 49', 51') also scored a hattrick. Daljeet Kaur (6', 10') and Namneet Kaur (28', 38') also contributed by scoring a brace each while Gurjeet Kaur (44') scored a goal as Hockey Punjab won the match 12-0.

The Pool B clash between Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Jharkhand was forfeited in the favour of Hockey Jharkhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022