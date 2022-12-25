Shakib Al Hasan proud of team's "brilliant" fight in second test against India

Bangladesh captain Shakin Al Hasan stated that he was proud of the team for putting up a brilliant fight against India in the second test where the hosts missed out on a win by three wickets. India were in a huge spot of bother at 74/7 in the first session of the fourth day with the last recognized batting pair of Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin on the crease. However, the Indian team pulled off the chase with three wickets to spare and clinched the series 2-0.

"We had 70-odd runs to play with, just needed one wicket. We can think of several ifs and buts, but I'm proud of the way we fought," stated Shakib after the match. He appreciated his teammates and heaped praises on them for their contribution in the nailbiting encounter, rating the match as exciting and exactly what the audience crave for.

"Everyone contributed. We always knew that we had a chance in Mirpur. Very good Test cricket, that's what the crowds love to see. Both teams were really good," said the captain. The left-hander applauded the match-winning partnership of Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer and hoped for a much better year for the Bangladesh team.

"Credit goes to Shreyas and Ashwin, they absorbed the pressure well and built a partnership. That (all-around skills) is my job, unfortunately, couldn't bowl much last game. We had our moments this year but hopefully, next year will be much better for Bangladesh," concluded Shakib. Ravichandran Ashwin (42*) and Shreyas Iyer (29*) stitched an unbeaten 71-run partnership on the fourth day to help India win the final test of the two-match test series against Bangladesh. Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled superbly to take a five-wicket haul but was unable to win the test for the hosts. The test series victory was the 16th win in a row in Asia for the men in blue. (ANI)

