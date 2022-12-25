Sports News Roundup: Alex Ovechkin moves to No. 2 in all-time goals; Cowboys down Eagles in pivotal NFC East battle and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cuba says U.S. greenlights MLB players for World Baseball Classic

Cuba said on Saturday the United States had granted permission for some of its top ballplayers to participate in the World Baseball Classic on the national team. Juan Reinaldo Perez Pardo, president of the Cuban Baseball Federation, said in a statement that organizers of the event scheduled for March had received a license allowing Cubans currently playing in the Major Leagues or residing in the United States to join the Cuban team.

Soccer-Brazil soccer legend Pele's family gather at hospital bedside

Brazilian soccer legend Pele's family members gathered at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on Saturday, where the 82-year-old, widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, has been since late November. Doctors said this week that Pele's cancer had advanced and that he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction. His family said he would remain in a Sao Paulo hospital over Christmas.

Panthers dominate on the ground to end Lions' win streak

D'Onta Foreman ran for 165 yards and Chuba Hubbard racked up 125 yards on the ground as the Carolina Panthers got back on track by trouncing the Detroit Lions 37-23 on Saturday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. A week after gaining only 21 rushing yards, the Panthers used a punishing ground attack right from the start on the way to snapping the Lions' three-game winning streak.

Boxing-Undisputed champion Charlo breaks hand; title bout against Tszyu postponed

Jermell Charlo's bout with Tim Tszyu has been postponed after the undisputed super welterweight world champion broke his hand in training, promoters said on Saturday. American Charlo, who holds the WBO, WBC, IBF and WBA belts, became the undisputed champion when he knocked out Brian Castano in May.

Soccer-'French didn't mention this' - referee hits back in criticism over Argentina goal

The World Cup final ended nearly a week ago but the drama around it continued as the match referee showed a photo on his phone during a news conference to respond to claims that Lionel Messi's extra-time goal should not have stood. Argentina won the final in Lusail, Qatar 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 3-3 following 120 minutes of action, with Messi scoring twice and Kylian Mbappe bagging a hat-trick for France.

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin moves to No. 2 in all-time goals

Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time goals list as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Ovechkin scored his 801st career goal, tying Howe, at 18:22 of the first period to give Washington a 1-0 lead. He then scored his 802nd career goal, passing Howe, with an empty-netter with a minute remaining in the third period.

NFL roundup: Cowboys down Eagles in pivotal NFC East battle

Brett Maher kicked a go-ahead, 48-yard field goal with 2:19 remaining to lift the host Dallas Cowboys to a 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, preventing the Eagles from clinching in the NFC East and the conference's top overall seed in the playoffs. The Cowboys (11-4), who trailed 27-17 with nine minutes left in the third quarter, got the ball back one play after Maher's field goal when Anthony Barr recovered Miles Sanders' fumble on Philadelphia's 21-yard line with 2:07 to go.

Motor racing-Former F1 driver Streiff dies aged 67

Former Formula One driver Philippe Streiff has died at the age of 67, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement on Saturday. Frenchman Streiff started 53 F1 Grand Prix and raced for Renault, Ligier, Tyrrell and AGS during his F1 career, which began in 1984. He earned his only podium finish in 1985 with Ligier.

Horseracing-Legislative fix to horseracing safety law included in spending bill

A legislative fix to help the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) withstand legal challenges was awaiting President Joe Biden's signature on Friday as part of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by Congress. The amendment to the law provides greater federal oversight of the board charged with writing and implementing safety rules.

NFL-Baby, it's cold outside: Teams, fans adapt as deep freeze hits U.S

The National Football League (NFL) was hit by the cold that pummeled the United States on Saturday as fans bundled up to watch late-season showdowns in punishing conditions. Cities from Pennsylvania to Georgia were expected to experience their coldest-ever Christmas Eve as an arctic blast gripped much the United States, roiling travel plans during the busy holiday season.

