Left Menu

Tennis-Fritz says openly gay player would be accepted on ATP Tour

Taylor Fritz said that if a men's player on the ATP Tour came out as gay, he would be welcomed by his peers, the top-ranked American told tennis publication Clay. While leading players past and present on the WTA Tour have come out as gay, no male player competing at the sport's top level has done the same so far.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2022 03:04 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 03:02 IST
Tennis-Fritz says openly gay player would be accepted on ATP Tour
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Taylor Fritz said that if a men's player on the ATP Tour came out as gay, he would be welcomed by his peers, the top-ranked American told tennis publication Clay.

While leading players past and present on the WTA Tour have come out as gay, no male player competing at the sport's top level has done the same so far. "I'm not sure if there are homosexual tennis players in the top 100," Fritz said in an interview published on Sunday. "Statistically speaking, there should be. ... I think it is odd, because I feel like a player would be accepted.

"Myself and my friends, other players on tour wouldn't have any issues with it, it would be totally normal and I think people would be accepting." The 25-year-old world number nine said players may be reluctant to come out because of the attention that would come with it.

"I couldn't tell you why (no one has came out)," Fritz said. "That would be a lot of big news and maybe people just don't want to be in the spotlight, maybe they don't want the distraction of getting all the attention and stuff like that."

Another reason may be that those players do not want to risk being on the receiving end of abusive language or being alienated by their peers. An ATP Tour survey of players earlier this year found that 75% had reported having heard other players use homophobic slurs, leading the tour to partner with You Can Play, an organization committed to furthering LGBTQ+ inclusion in sports.

The survey also indicated a "strong fear of rejection, isolation from others on tour, and loneliness" as being likely barriers to LGBTQ+ players' publicly disclosing their sexuality to others. It also found overwhelming support for ATP's taking action to combat homophobia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

India
3
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom
4
Science News Roundup: Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

Science News Roundup: Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022