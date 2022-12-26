Erigaisi in joint lead with Carlsen, Fedoseev; Humpy in joint second spot

India's star player Koneru Humpy won three games in four rounds to share the joint second place with four others in the women's event of the FIDE World Rapid Chess Championships which kicked off here on Monday.

In the open section, young Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi is in joint lead with 4.5 points from five rounds along with world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and Vladimir Fedoseev after holding the Norwegian superstar in round five.

The 35-year-old Humpy, a former world Rapid champion, posted wins over Enkhtuul Altan-Ulzii (Mongolia), Armenia's Mariam Mkrtchyan and Singaporean Gong Qianyun in round one, two and four respectively. The seventh-seed drew against Kazakhstan's Meruert Kamalidenova in the third round to secure 3.5 points after four rounds.

Two other Indian players - D Harika (seeded six) and B Savitha Shri - with 2.5 points are placed 32nd and 33rd respectively after four rounds.

Tania Sachdev and Padmini with 2 points lie in 43rd and 59th places.

In the Open section, the fast-improving Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi (seeded 38) won his first four games while compatriot Nihal Sarin drew his fifth round match against Yangyi Yu (China) to take his score to 4 points after five rounds. Erigaisi and Carlsen, both came into their fifth round game on the back of four straight wins, and settled for a draw in 44 moves.

Erigaisi's wins came over Nderim Saraci, compatriot Raunak Sadhwani, Vahap Sanal and the highly-rated RIchard Rapport.

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (seeded 22) is in 16th spot with 3 points while Sarin is in 7th place. A total of 15 Indians are in the fray in the Open event while five are taking part in the women's event. The world Blitz championship will be held from December 30 after the 13-round Rapid tournament concludes on December 29.

