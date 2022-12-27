Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool to sign Dutch striker Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven

The 23-year-old Gakpo scored three goals for the Netherlands in the World Cup in Qatar, where the team were beaten by eventual champions Argentina in the quarter-finals. The clubs did not disclose a transfer fee but British media reported it was around 40 to 50 million euros ($43 to $53 million). PSV general manager Marcel Brands said the transfer fee would be a record for the club.

Liverpool have agreed to sign the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, the Eredivisie club said on Monday. The 23-year-old Gakpo scored three goals for the Netherlands in the World Cup in Qatar, where the team were beaten by eventual champions Argentina in the quarter-finals.

