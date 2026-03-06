Left Menu

Qatar's Energy Crisis: Gulf Exports on the Brink

Qatar warns of a potential shutdown of Gulf energy exports due to regional conflicts, which could drive oil prices up to $150 a barrel. Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi stated that even with an immediate end to hostilities, normalcy would take weeks to restore. Qatar halted LNG production amidst ongoing unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:20 IST
Qatar's Energy Crisis: Gulf Exports on the Brink
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Qatar's Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi revealed that all Gulf energy producers might soon halt exports, potentially skyrocketing oil prices to $150 a barrel.

Kaabi warned that exporters in the Gulf region would likely declare force majeure if the current situation persists, leading to significant disruptions even if hostilities were to end promptly.

Qatar's LNG production, covering 20% of the global supply, ceased on Monday amid retaliation actions by Iran following Israeli and U.S. strikes, though offshore operations remain undamaged, Kaabi reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating Europe's Energy Crisis: Shifting Away from Russian Gas

Navigating Europe's Energy Crisis: Shifting Away from Russian Gas

 Global
2
Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising Tensions

Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising T...

 India
3
Empowering Women: NHAI Deploys Over 5,100 Female Staff at Toll Booths

Empowering Women: NHAI Deploys Over 5,100 Female Staff at Toll Booths

 India
4
State budget for 2026-27 based on road map for 'Vikasit Maharashtra': CM Fadnavis to media.

State budget for 2026-27 based on road map for 'Vikasit Maharashtra': CM Fad...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026