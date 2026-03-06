Qatar's Energy Crisis: Gulf Exports on the Brink

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Qatar's Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi revealed that all Gulf energy producers might soon halt exports, potentially skyrocketing oil prices to $150 a barrel.

Kaabi warned that exporters in the Gulf region would likely declare force majeure if the current situation persists, leading to significant disruptions even if hostilities were to end promptly.

Qatar's LNG production, covering 20% of the global supply, ceased on Monday amid retaliation actions by Iran following Israeli and U.S. strikes, though offshore operations remain undamaged, Kaabi reported.

