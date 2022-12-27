KIYG Women's Under-18 hockey qualifiers: MP, Haryana, Odisha, Mizoram reach QFs

On Day Five of the Qualifiers - Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (Women's Under 18) Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Jharkhand and Manipur Hockey picked up wins to wrap up the group stage. The first match in Pool A saw Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Mizoram 6-1. Gurmail Kaur (23', 24', 32') starred for Hockey Haryana, scoring a hat-trick in the match. Ishika (21', 27') scored a brace while Parneet Kaur scored a penalty corner to help their team win the match. For Hockey Mizoram, Vanlalhriatpuii (3') scored the sole goal in the match, as per a press release from Hockey India.

The second Pool A encounter of the day was a thrilling contest between Hockey Karnataka and the Hockey Association of Odisha. Tanuja Toppo (7', 32', 35') scored a hat-trick for the Hockey Association of Odisha, setting the win for her team. Binati Minz (15', 42') scored a brace, while Puja Sahoo (3'), Karuna Minz (18'), Munmuni Das (54'), Supriya Kujur (56'), and Pratibha Ekka (60') also contributed with a goal each as Hockey Association of Odisha beat Hockey Karnataka 10-0. The final Pool A match of the day saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh beat Hockey Maharashtra 7-0. Priyanka Yadav (18', 43') and Soniya Kumre (9', 54') were the top scorers for Hockey Madhya Pradesh scoring a brace each. Aashrita Thakur (29'), Samiya Anjum (46'), and Bhumiksha Sahu (60') also scored a goal each as Hockey Madhya Pradesh picked up the win.

The first Pool B game of the day saw Hockey Jharkhand take on Hockey Punjab. Both Pramodni Lakra (18', 58') and Captain Rajni Kerketta (39', 42') scored two goals each to establish a comfortable lead for Hockey Jharkhand. Binima Dhan (12') and Nikki Kullu (29') scored a goal each as well to seal a 6-0 win for Hockey Jharkhand. The second Pool B match of the day saw Manipur Hockey beat Hockey Bihar after a thrilling contest. Manipur Hockey's Keisam Devi (11') and Thokchom Devi (30') scored in the first half to establish the lead. Khushi Kumari (31') scored early in the second half for Hockey Bihar but the game ended 2-1 in the favour of Manipur Hockey.

The Pool B clash between Hockey Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh Hockey was forfeited in the favour of Uttar Pradesh Hockey. Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, and Hockey Mizoram have qualified for Quarter-Finals from Pool A. While Hockey Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Punjab and Manipur Hockey qualified from Pool B.

The Quarter Final line-up for December 27 2022 is below: 0730 hrs: Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Mizoram

0930 hrs: Uttar Pradesh Hockey vs Hockey Association Of Odisha 1130 hrs: Hockey Madhya Pradesh vs Manipur Hockey 1330 hrs: Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)