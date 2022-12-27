India beat South Africa by 54 runs to take lead in women's U-19 T20 series

The Indian U-19 women's cricket team produced an all-round effort to beat South Africa by 54 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series here on Tuesday.

The series serves as preparation for both teams ahead of the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa from January 14 to 29.

Opener Shewata Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari scored 40 each off 39 and 46 balls respectively to guide India to 137 for five after being asked to bat.

But the start was far from rosy for the Indians as they lost skipper Shafali Verma in the first delivery of the match.

But Sehrawat and Tiwari then joined hands and stitched 70 runs off 74 balls for the second wicket to set the platform for India's total.

While Sherawat decorated her innings with five boundaries, Tiwari hit three fours and six.

Besides the duo, wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh made 15, while Titas Sandhu (13 not out) and Hurley Gala (11 not out) also played useful hands towards the end.

Kayla Reyneke (2/13) and Ayanda Hlubi (2/22) picked up two wickets each for the home team. Defending the modest total, medium pacer Shabnam Shakil (3/15) shone bright with the ball as Indian bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals to restrict South Africa to 83 for eight.

Shakil struck in her opening two overs to reduce South Africa to 10 for 2 inside three overs, a position from which the hosts never recovered.

Besides Shakil, off-spinner Archana Devi (3/14) also sparkled with the ball in the middle overs. Hurley Gala (1/13) and Sonam Yadav (1/15) also chipped in with a wicket each. Only three South Africa batters -- Kayla Reyneke (20), Madison Landsman (10) and Jemma Botha (10 not out) -- managed double digit scores. The second match of the series will be played here on Thursday. Brief Score: India 137 for 5 in 20 overs (Shweta Sehrawat 40, Soumya Tewari 40; Kayla Reyneke 2/13) South Africa: 83 for 8 in 20 overs (Kayla Reyneke 20; Archana Devi 3/14).

