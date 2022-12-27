Left Menu

CAC likely to meet in Mumbai on Dec 29 to interview incumbent selectors, Chetan could be short-listed again

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 21:43 IST
CAC likely to meet in Mumbai on Dec 29 to interview incumbent selectors, Chetan could be short-listed again
  • Country:
  • India

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ashok Malhotra, Sulakshana Naik and Jatin Paranjpe, is likely to meet in Mumbai on December 29 to interview the prospective candidates for the new national selection panel.

It is understood that BCCI are in the process of shortlisting the names for interview and last committee's chairman Chetan Sharma has a bright chance of being in the pruned list along with his central zone colleague Harvinder Singh.

''If all goes well, on December 29, the CAC is supposed to meet physically in Mumbai and interview the shortlisted names,'' a BCCI source in the know-how of things told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Chetan and his committee has been given another week's extension and asked to cover this round of Ranji Trophy games.

Chetan and his colleague Harvinder were in Delhi to watch the home team's match against Tamil Nadu, while Sunil Joshi is in Hyderabad watching the game between Assam and Hyderabad.

''They were informed only yesterday that they need to cover this round,'' the source said.

However, it is understood that both Chetan and Harvinder are likely to be interviewed again by the CAC and both might continue from their respective zones.

Those in BCCI, who are tracking developments, believe that the board mandarins haven't found a lot of suitable names for the job as Rs 1.25 crore for the chairman and Rs 1 crore for other members isn't believed to be an attractive package to lure the best in the business.

''Chetan has a good chance of either being retained as the chairman or at least the North Zone representative if he is willing to work under new chairman, whosoever it is. The truth is BCCI is not getting any top names. It is not that they haven't sounded out anyone. If Chetan didn't have a chance, why would he apply? There must have been some assurances given,'' said a BCCI source.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedented audio on Mars

Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedente...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022