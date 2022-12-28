Left Menu

NBA-Doncic's historic triple-double helps Mavs to improbable win over Knicks

Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to record 60 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game as he guided the Dallas Mavericks to an improbable comeback win in overtime against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 11:00 IST
Luka Doncic Image Credit: Wikipedia

Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to record 60 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game as he guided the Dallas Mavericks to an improbable comeback win in overtime against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. The Mavericks trailed 110-101 with less than 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter before Doncic stole the show, his intentional miss from the free throw line the highlight of a wild game.

Needing two points to tie the game with 4.2 seconds left on the clock, Doncic forced a rebound off his own free throw, grabbed the ball in a melee and nailed the shot while falling to the floor to force overtime. The Mavericks then cruised to a 126-121 victory as an ecstatic American Airlines Center crowd roared their team on.

"I'm tired as hell. I need a recovery beer," said Doncic, who finished 60-21-10. "I just threw it up, I was kind of lucky ... We were down, we came back, this is an amazing feeling."

Doncic is the seventh player to record a 50-point tripe-double in the NBA, while the Slovenian 23-year-old becomes the youngest to achieve the feat, taking the record from one of the all-time greats Wilt Chamberlain. "It'll be another statue in Dallas ... Luka is like that!" Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett said on Twitter.

