Left Menu

Soccer-Japan's World Cup coach Moriyasu to stay until 2026

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-12-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 15:55 IST
Soccer-Japan's World Cup coach Moriyasu to stay until 2026
Hajime Moriyasu Image Credit: Twitter (@AsianFballFeast)
  • Country:
  • Japan

The coach of Japan's national soccer team, Hajime Moriyasu, who led the Samurai Blue to the knock-out stage of the Qatar World Cup, will stay on to lead the team into the next World Cup in 2026, the Japan Football Association said on Wednesday.

Moriyasu will be the first coach to manage Japan's team in two consecutive World Cup tournaments.

Japan shocked Germany in their opener in Qatar, winning 2-1, but then lost to Costa Rica and beat Spain to finish top of their group and reach the last 16. They were then beaten on penalties by Croatia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022