Left Menu

Soccer-Williamson feared endometriosis would affect Women's Euros campaign

Like, I actually won't be able to play," Williamson said in an interview with Women's Health magazine. She added that having an endometriosis flare-up "is a big fear when you get to a tournament not injured". And then I'm like: 'I won't make it today'," she added. "Before Euros I had a concussion, which they say can really impact your next period, and it was bad...

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 18:12 IST
Soccer-Williamson feared endometriosis would affect Women's Euros campaign
Representative image

England women's national team captain Leah Williamson said she suffers from endometriosis and feared missing games during their European Championship-winning campaign due to the condition.

Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the womb lining grows in other places, usually within the pelvic cavity. Williamson led England to Euros glory in July after they defeated Germany in the final to claim their first-ever major title in front of a record crowd on home soil.

The 25-year-old, who was diagnosed with endometriosis last year, said she was concerned about the condition flaring up before England's semi-final against Sweden, which they went on to win 4-0. "I was like, 'it cannot happen'. Like, I actually won't be able to play," Williamson said in an interview with Women's Health magazine.

She added that having an endometriosis flare-up "is a big fear when you get to a tournament not injured". "I don't change too much around (my menstrual cycle) now. Unless I'm on the floor. And then I'm like: 'I won't make it today'," she added.

"Before Euros I had a concussion, which they say can really impact your next period, and it was bad... You know when you're on the bathroom floor and literally like: 'I can't move.' When it's too late to take the tablets because I'm, like, in it now." When asked how she has dealt with the difficult periods that characterise the condition, the Arsenal defender said: "I'm a professional athlete, I've always been like, 'let's get on with it'.

"But you get to a certain age when you actually say: 'this is a really big fucking problem'. I'm pretty sure if men had periods we would have figured out a way to stop them by now without doing any damage."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022