Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Kriechmayr claims downhill win in Bormio

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr claimed his second downhill win of the season on Wednesday when he came first down the slopes in Bormio, Italy. Odermatt, who came fourth, is the overall World Cup leader with 846 points, 261 points ahead of second-placed Kilde. The World Cup continues with the super-G event in Bormio on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 21:09 IST
Alpine skiing-Kriechmayr claims downhill win in Bormio

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr claimed his second downhill win of the season on Wednesday when he came first down the slopes in Bormio, Italy. Kriechmayr finished in a time of 1:54.68, 0.40 seconds ahead of Canadian James Crawford while Aleksander Aamodt Kilde took third place, 0.68 seconds behind Kriechmayr.

"It is fantastic to have the toughest race behind me, I made a good run. I tried to keep pushing from the start to the end, and it worked really well," Kriechmayr said. Norwegian Kilde was the favourite to win the race. However, he was not able to claim his fourth downhill victory of the season and lost the opportunity to significantly narrow the overall World Cup gap to leader Marco Odermatt from Switzerland.

"I charged and did my game plan. I maybe could have been a bit faster at the very top but the middle part was good. In the bottom I was a little tight on the gate, got squeezed a little bit and lost some momentum. That's it, it happens. It was rough conditions but what Vincent (Kriechmayr) did today was incredible," Kilde said. Odermatt, who came fourth, is the overall World Cup leader with 846 points, 261 points ahead of second-placed Kilde.

The World Cup continues with the super-G event in Bormio on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

 United States
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022