NBA-Slovenian brewery heeds call to cool red-hot Doncic down

Luka Doncic said he needed a "recovery beer" after his record-breaking performance on Tuesday night in Dallas and a Slovenian beer company has responded, brewing up a new line of suds to satiate the Slovenian star. Doncic posted career highs of 60 points and 21 rebounds along with 10 assists to power the Mavericks to a thrilling 126-121 overtime win over the visiting New York Knicks, making him the first player in NBA history to post a 60/20/10 triple double.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 04:56 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 04:56 IST
Luka Doncic said he needed a "recovery beer" after his record-breaking performance on Tuesday night in Dallas and a Slovenian beer company has responded, brewing up a new line of suds to satiate the Slovenian star.

Doncic posted career highs of 60 points and 21 rebounds along with 10 assists to power the Mavericks to a thrilling 126-121 overtime win over the visiting New York Knicks, making him the first player in NBA history to post a 60/20/10 triple double. "I'm tired as hell. I need a recovery beer," Doncic, 23, said with a smile after the game.

Lasko Brewery wasted no time getting to work. "For all the tired Lukas who need a beer to regenerate, we have brewed Luka," the company said in a Facebook post on Wednesday alongside a picture of a case of beer cans they dubbed "Recovery Beer Edition."

Doncic's heroics on Tuesday, which included rebounding his own intentionally missed free throw and hitting a put-back with one second to go to force overtime, could help him land something even more special than a cold brew - his first league MVP award. Oddsmakers shortened his odds to win the award after the historic performance and he now sits behind only Boston's Jayson Tatum on DraftKings.

