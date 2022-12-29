Left Menu

Cricket-Australia's Starc to miss third South Africa test

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 11:18 IST
Cricket-Australia's Starc to miss third South Africa test
Mitchell Starc. (Photo- ICC) Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc will miss the third and final test against South Africa due to a tendon injury in the middle finger of his bowling hand, the 32-year-old said at a news conference on Thursday.

The left-hander suffered the injury in the second test, which Australia won by an innings and 182 runs on Thursday to seal the series 2-0 with a match to spare.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will also miss the final match of the series, which begins on Jan. 4 in Sydney, to recover from a broken finger he sustained in Melbourne.

