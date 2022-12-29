Want to come back as soon as possible: Injured Starc on upcoming India tour

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc expressed the desire to return to the international setup as soon as possible after injuring his left-hand tendon. David Warner, Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon were the stars for Australia, helping their side crush a helpless South Africa side by an innings and 182 runs in the second Test of the three-match series at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.

With this, Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The series win is the first for the Aussie team against Proteas at home since 2005-'06. The pacer is now doubtful for the India test tour after suffering tendon damage to his left middle finger. The left-hand speedster will not require to go under the knife but is likely to take longer than his teammate to recover.

"Obviously I want to come back as soon as possible with the India tour coming up. Having gone through a lot with all the outside noise and then to deliver in such fashion, he (on David Warner) and Alex Carey set up the game for us. Winning the toss and bowling, it was nice to not to bowl under 38 degrees. We put them under pressure and it was great to set up this win," said the pacer. Cameron Green and Starc have been ruled out of the third test against South Africa that is scheduled to take place in Sydney. Starc, however, is hopeful of returning to action for the upcoming India tour.

The left-arm quick bowled through substantial discomfort during the Proteas' second innings but declined a numbing injection to the finger, relying instead on a hefty amount of painkillers to help the Aussies win the series at the MCG. David Warner, Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon were the stars for Australia, helping their side crush a hapless South Africa by an innings and 182 runs in the second Test of the three-match series at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday. (ANI)

"It was a big game this week, we do pride ourselves in our performances over the last 18-24 months, another big win for us. Nice to get through with the injury and contribute to the win. I wasn't exactly sure (on his finger injury), just wanted to know if I could bowl through the pain, I'll be out of action for a few weeks, but it was worth it. I will have to see what the issue is, what the damages are," said Starc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)