Left Menu

Dubai Capitals launch jersey for inaugural season of ILT20

The Dubai Capitals launched their jersey for the inaugural edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) set to be held across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah from January 13, 2023 to February 12, 2023. The franchise unveiled its jersey on its social media platforms on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 22:02 IST
Dubai Capitals launch jersey for inaugural season of ILT20
Dubai Capitals jersey. (Image: Dubai Capitals media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Dubai Capitals launched their jersey for the inaugural edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) set to be held across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah from January 13, 2023 to February 12, 2023. The franchise unveiled its jersey on its social media platforms on Thursday. The Dubai Capitals jersey sports shades of red and navy blue, the map of Dubai and the Dubai skyline. Through the red & navy blue jersey, the players will exhibit the signature colours of GMR.

The Dubai Capitals players will proudly wear their team's crest, which consists of three falcons on a shield. The centre falcon Dominate represents superiority and dominance, the leftmost falcon Seek symbolizes focus and ambition and the rightmost falcon Soar showcases the ability to fly high. Finally, the two peaks on top of the shield represent the team's spirit of resolve and conquer. Speaking about the launch of the Dubai Capitals jersey, Ajith Gopinathan Nair, interim CEO, GMR Sports said, "Red & Navy blue has always been sported by the Capitals and therefore it wasn't going to be any different for the Dubai Capitals. This is a very exciting time for us as the tournament is just a few days away and we wanted to get the ball rolling by unveiling our jersey for the season. We are thrilled to see the sleek design of the jersey and we hope that the players are reminded of the team's principles through their jerseys on the field."

The Dubai Capitals will take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the tournament's opening match on January 13, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022