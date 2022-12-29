Left Menu

Yohan Blake named International Event Ambassador for Mumbai Marathon 2023

Jamaica's Yohan Blake is the second fastest man of all time and famously finished behind countryman and training partner Usain Bolt in the 100m and 200m before teaming up with the sprint legend for the 4x100m relay gold in a world record at the 2012 London Olympics.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 23:52 IST
Yohan Blake named International Event Ambassador for Mumbai Marathon 2023
Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake (Centre) (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Yohan Blake, the youngest 100m world champion ever, is the International Event Ambassador for the 18th edition of the Mumbai Marathon to be held on 15th January 2023, race promoter Procam International announced on Wednesday. Ranked among the top 10 marathons in the world, the iconic Tata Mumbai Marathon is a USD 405,000 prize fund World Athletics Gold Label Road Race. It embodies the city's unique spirit -- encouragement for all and that unshakeable belief in oneself. #HarDilMumbai

Jamaica's Blake is the second fastest man of all time and famously finished behind countryman and training partner Usain Bolt in the 100m and 200m before teaming up with the sprint legend for the 4x100m relay gold in a world record at the 2012 London Olympics. Nicknamed 'The Beast' by Bolt for his ruthless training regimen, Blake overcame a string of injuries to win a second 4x100m relay gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"I'm hopeful that my involvement as the International Event Ambassador for Tata Mumbai Marathon will inspire athletes. I'm super excited to be part of this iconic event that triggered a running revolution in India and turned the country into a global road-running hub. Looking forward to visiting Mumbai," Blake said. At the 2011 World Championships in Daegu, Blake took the gold in 9.92 to become the youngest 100m world champion, after Bolt was disqualified for the final for a false start.

That same year he ran the second-fastest 200m of all time -- 19.26 in Brussels in September -- and beat Bolt in both 100m and 200m in the Jamaican Olympic trials the following year. After the London Olympics, Blake signed off a spectacular 2012 by running 9.69 in the 100m at the IAAF meeting in Lausanne, the second fastest time in history, behind only Bolt.

Athlete, influencer and philanthropist Blake used his stature as one of the leading athletes of his generation to set up the YB Afraid Foundation in Jamaica for disadvantaged children. "Something wonderful happens when those who can, do what they can, to help those who can't," he has said. YBAF is involved in underprivileged youth's educational, social, physical, and mental health needs. It opened a new state-of-the-art residence and academic & sporting centre for 44 young boys and is constructing a fully functioning and certified woodwork training centre.

Vivek Singh, Jt MD, Procam International, said: "Yohan is an inspiration, not just as a phenomenal athlete but also for his remarkable work through his YB Afraid Foundation. Yohan Blake as the International Event Ambassador is an endorsement of the world-class stature of TMM. His presence in Mumbai will help motivate the participants to go the distance." We are excited to have him here with us. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's lea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022