Brazil's legendary footballer, Pele passes away at 82

Brazil's three-time World-cup winning football legend, Pele passed away at the age of 82 on Friday following a cancer battle, Al Jazeera reported citing his agent Joe Fraga who confirmed the news of his demise.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 01:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 01:04 IST
Football Legend Pele. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's three-time World-cup winning football legend, Pele passed away at the age of 82 following a cancer battle, Al Jazeera reported on Friday citing his agent Joe Fraga who confirmed the news of his demise. Considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, Pele was in poor health in recent months and has had quite a few stints in the hospital.

The three-time World Cup champion, whose actual name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was reportedly dealing with kidney and heart issues and was hospitalised since November with multiple ailments. In September 2021, Pele had a colon tumour removed, however on November 29, he was checked into the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, according to Al Jazeera.

Pele, widely regarded as the game's most gifted player, guided Brazil to three World Cup victories in 1958, 1962, and 1970. With 77 goals in 92 games, he continues to be the top goal scorer for Brazil. (ANI)

