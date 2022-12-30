Sports schedule
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 09:13 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 09:13 IST
Sports Schedule for Friday, December 30 CRICKET: *Stories related to Indian cricket team.
*Ranji Trophy matches across venues.
*Other stories related to India and international cricket.
FOOTBALL: *Stories related to Pele's death *ISL match between East Bengal and Bengaluru FC in Kolkata.
*Other stories related to Indian and international football. CHESS: FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship in Kazakhstan.
