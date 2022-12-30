Left Menu

Cricketer Rishabh Pant hospitalised with serious injuries after car accident near Haridwar

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. The accident took place on NH-58 of Manglaur PS area," Haridwar SP (Rural). CM Dhami has tweeted about the mishap.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 09:52 IST
Rishabh Pant's car after accident in Delhi-Dehradun highway. Image Credit: ANI
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. Haridwar SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said that Rishabh Pant has been admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. The accident took place on NH-58 of Manglaur PS area," Haridwar SP (Rural) Pant, who was alone in the car, has suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. Pant was driving his car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

According to photographs from the site, the car was seen in a badly burnt condition. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted in Hindi," Praying for the speedy recovery of cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was injured in a vehicle accident, have directed the officials to ensure all possible arrangements for his treatment."

More details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

