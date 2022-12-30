Left Menu

Cricket-India wicketkeeper Pant injured in car crash

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was hospitalised on Friday after being involved in a car crash, his Indian Premier League (IPL) team said. Pant was alone in the car when it collided with a divider on the road and caught fire, multiple reports in Indian media said. He suffered injuries to his head, back and leg, the reports added. His IPL team Delhi Capitals said the crash was in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

Reuters | Dehradun | Updated: 30-12-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 11:14 IST
Cricket-India wicketkeeper Pant injured in car crash
Rishabh Pant's car after accident in Delhi-Dehradun highway Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was hospitalised on Friday after being involved in a car crash, his Indian Premier League (IPL) team said.

Pant was alone in the car when it collided with a divider on the road and caught fire, multiple reports in Indian media said. He suffered injuries to his head, back and leg, the reports added.

His IPL team Delhi Capitals said the crash was in the northern state of Uttarakhand. "Rishabh Pant met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district," they said in a tweet. "He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee."

The team did not give details on the 25-year-old's injuries. Hospital authorities were not immediately available to give an update on Pant's condition but Delhi and District Cricket Association Secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh said he was "stable".

"We are all concerned but thankfully he is stable," Singh said in a statement. National Cricket Academy chairman and former test batsman VVS Laxman wished Pant a speedy recovery.

"Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger," Laxman tweeted. Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting also expressed his concern.

"Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon," tweeted the former Australia captain. Pant was part of the India test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh this month. He was not named in their Twenty20 and ODI squads for matches against Sri Lanka next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022