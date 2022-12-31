Left Menu

Soccer-Pele showed the most famous guy on the planet can be 'completely normal' - Klopp

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp is convinced no one can be greater than Pele but what he marvelled at the most was the Brazilian football great's humility despite being one of the most popular people on the planet.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 12:13 IST
Soccer-Pele showed the most famous guy on the planet can be 'completely normal' - Klopp

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp is convinced no one can be greater than Pele but what he marvelled at the most was the Brazilian football great's humility despite being one of the most popular people on the planet. Pele died on Thursday at the age of 82, and people from all walks of life mourned the death of the only man to win the World Cup three times as a player.

Klopp said he did not have even "0.01%" of the skills of Pele and described how he received a signed number 10 Brazil shirt on his birthday when he met the former striker and German great Franz Beckenbauer at the World Cup in 2006. "Whatever anyone tells me in the future, Pele was the best. I will not forget that," Klopp said.

"Both of them showed me that if you are the most famous person on the planet, you can still be a completely normal guy. That's what I love the most, that's what I took as a lesson, that's something I will never forget. "So because I'm Christian, this is not over. He will now play football in a wonderful stadium with fantastic players from the past."

Leagues the world over will pay tribute to Pele during this weekend's matches. The Premier League, English Football League and Australia's A-League said they would have a minute's applause before games while Spain's LaLiga and Italy's Serie A said they would observe a minute's silence ahead of games.

Premier League and EFL players will also wear black armbands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
2
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
3
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global
4
UN Refugees chief calls to reverse ban on women NGOs workers in Afghanistan

UN Refugees chief calls to reverse ban on women NGOs workers in Afghanistan ...

 Afghanistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022