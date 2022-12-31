Left Menu

Premier League: Wout's two own goals hand over Liverpool 2-1 win over Leicester City

Liverpool is at 6th place with 28 points to their name. They have won eight of their 16 matches, lost and drawn four each. Leicester on the other hand are at 13th place, with 17 points. They have won five matches out of 17, lost 10 and drawn two

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 14:20 IST
Premier League: Wout's two own goals hand over Liverpool 2-1 win over Leicester City
A visual from the match. (Photo - Liverpool Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Two own goals from Wout Faes helped Liverpool secure a 2-1 win over Leicester City at home on Friday in their Premier League match, which helped Reds move two points of fourth place in the points table. This was Reds' first outing at Anfield after the World Cup and it got off to a nightmarish start as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall overcame Liverpool's defences to give his side an early 4th-minute lead, bumping a great finish past Alisson Becker.

However, after the 30-minute mark, the visitors' centre-back Liverpool ended up gifting two goals to Liverpool in the 38th minute and 45th minute. First, he slashed Trent Alexander's cross into his own goal. Then seven minutes later, after Darwin Nunez's chip hit the post, Faes committed another massive blunder by sending the ball into his own team's net again.

Due to this, the scoreline read 2-1 in favour of Liverpool at half-time. In the second half, both sides had chances to score as Jordan Henderson, and Mohammed Salah getting attempts to score, but it was those two own goals that sealed the fate of both sides.

Liverpool is at 6th place with 28 points to their name. They have won eight of their 16 matches, lost and drawn four each. Leicester on the other hand are at 13th place, with 17 points. They have won five matches out of 17, lost 10 and drawn two. Liverpool will play Brentford on January 2 while Leicester will play Fulham on January 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global
4
UN Refugees chief calls to reverse ban on women NGOs workers in Afghanistan

UN Refugees chief calls to reverse ban on women NGOs workers in Afghanistan ...

 Afghanistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022