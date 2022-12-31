Left Menu

Soccer-Wuhan Three Towns handed maiden Chinese Super League title

Wuhan Three Towns have been crowned Chinese Super League champions for the first time after Tianjin Tigers forfeited the teams' final round meeting to hand Pedro Morilla's side a 3-0 win and the title by default. Wuhan finished ahead of last year's winners Shandong Taishan after they also had their game against Beijing Guoan cancelled with Hao Wei's team given a 3-0 victory as China continues to struggle with a nationwide COVID-19 surge.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 15:46 IST
Soccer-Wuhan Three Towns handed maiden Chinese Super League title

Wuhan Three Towns have been crowned Chinese Super League champions for the first time after Tianjin Tigers forfeited the teams' final round meeting to hand Pedro Morilla's side a 3-0 win and the title by default.

Wuhan finished ahead of last year's winners Shandong Taishan after they also had their game against Beijing Guoan cancelled with Hao Wei's team given a 3-0 victory as China continues to struggle with a nationwide COVID-19 surge. The win keeps alive Wuhan's hopes of a league-and-cup double and they are due to take on Shandong in the quarter-finals of the Chinese FA Cup on Jan. 4.

The squads of both Beijing and Tianjin were severely hit by COVID-19 outbreaks, meaning Wuhan and Shandong finished level on 78 points after 34 games in a season heavily impacted by the pandemic, with Wuhan winning the title on goal difference. The victory means Wuhan have won league titles in each of the last three seasons, clinching China League Two in 2020 and winning China League One last year.

Wuhan and Shandong qualify for the next edition of the Asian Champions League along with Zhejiang FC, who defeated relegated Wuhan Yangtze 4-0 to secure third place in the standings. First half goals from Donovan Ewolo, Yao Junsheng and Nyasha Mushekwi put Zhejiang in control and Matheus Nascimento struck six minutes from time to complete the win.

Zhejiang finished ahead of Shanghai Port on goal difference after the 2018 champions finished their campaign with a 4-0 win over Changchun Yatai. Chengdu Rongcheng took fifth spot following their 3-0 win over Dalian Pro, with England-born Taiwan international Tim Chow scoring twice, and Henan Longmen finished sixth having handed Hebei FC a 4-0 defeat.

Elsewhere, Cangzhou Mighty Lions defeated Guangzhou City 4-1, relegated Guangzhou FC lost 1-0 to Meizhou Hakka and Shanghai Shenhua won 2-0 against Shenzhen FC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry; NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space la...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022