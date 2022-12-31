Left Menu

Soccer-Uruguay's Suarez joins Brazilian club Gremio

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez will join Brazilian Serie A side Gremio on a free transfer on a two-year contract until the end of 2024, the club announced on Saturday. Suarez bid farewell to his boyhood club Nacional in October after three months in which he scored eight goals in 16 games and won the Uruguayan championship. Previously the 35-year-old enjoyed success in Europe with Ajax Amsterdam, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez will join Brazilian Serie A side Gremio on a free transfer on a two-year contract until the end of 2024, the club announced on Saturday. Suarez bid farewell to his boyhood club Nacional in October after three months in which he scored eight goals in 16 games and won the Uruguayan championship.

Previously the 35-year-old enjoyed success in Europe with Ajax Amsterdam, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Suarez joins the Porto Alegre-based Gremio after spending Christmas in Rosario, Argentina with Lionel Messi.

Gremio will kick off 2023 by playing in the Recopa Gaucha Super Cup against Sao Luiz on Jan. 17.

