Left Menu

Soccer-Lampard says future not under his control after Everton exit FA Cup

"I think we deserved better," Lampard added. "The players were very, very good in a sense of organisation, the game plan, the work ethic.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2023 04:46 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 04:46 IST
Soccer-Lampard says future not under his control after Everton exit FA Cup

Everton manager Frank Lampard said his future at the club was out of his control after his side were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United following a 3-1 defeat on Friday.

Everton slipped into the relegation zone after a 4-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday and were booed off the pitch but after a sixth defeat in seven matches, Lampard insisted he was not worried about his job. "That's not under my control. It's not for me to focus on that. It's for me to focus on what I saw tonight and that was a performance that every manager wants with the attitude of the team, and the focus," Lampard told ITV.

"The focus now is Southampton (Everton's next league fixture). I don't want to talk about my future, I only want to talk about the players and how well they played." Conor Coady cancelled out Antony's opening goal in the first half but then put the ball in his own net after the interval to restore United's lead. Everton had a goal ruled out for offside after a VAR review before a late Marcus Rashford penalty sealed their fate.

Everton also had forward Alex Iwobi carried off on a stretcher and Lampard said the player had damaged ligaments in his ankle and was in crutches. "I think we deserved better," Lampard added.

"The players were very, very good in a sense of organisation, the game plan, the work ethic. Things which should be basics in football but people question them when you have a performance like we did the other night (against Brighton). "We were really good. We had the better chances I think. Good chances for us and a goal disallowed. Marcus Rashford was probably the difference between the teams. A top individual talent can do that to you."

The 9,000 visiting supporters largely applauded their team off the pitch after the FA Cup defeat, and Lampard said their reaction showed his side could still turn their fortunes around. "When the players perform with the spirit of an Everton player, the fans will react to that. Even in defeat and that says a lot," he added.

"This league can change very quickly and when you're in a difficult run you have to work really hard to get out of it but it can change."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023