Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting on Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) announced on Monday. "Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure," BCCI said in a statement.

The board has not named any replacement for Jasprit Bumrah. India will play their opening game of the three-match ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Guwahati. The ODIs will be held in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum on January 10, 12 and 15 respectively.

Earlier, the All-India Senior Selection Committee included star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka," the BCCI had said in a January 3 media release. Bumrah has not featured in competitive cricket since September due to back issues. The pacer was also ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a back injury.

While Bumrah has remained absent from the national squad, other senior members of the Indian team, including skipper Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer, have joined the squad in Guwahati. India's updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

