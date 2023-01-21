Left Menu

Tennis-Czech teen Fruhvirtova downs Vondrousova to reach fourth round

Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova marched into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday with a battling 7-5 2-6 6-3 victory over compatriot Marketa Vondrousova. World number 82 Fruhvirtova - who won her first WTA title in Chennai in September - had other plans, however, and held her nerve in the third set to set up a meeting with Croatian Donna Vekic.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 13:36 IST
Tennis-Czech teen Fruhvirtova downs Vondrousova to reach fourth round
Linda Fruhvirtova Image Credit: Wikipedia

Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova marched into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday with a battling 7-5 2-6 6-3 victory over compatriot Marketa Vondrousova. At 17 years and 273 days, Fruhvirtova is the youngest woman remaining in the draw. Playing in only her second Grand Slam main draw, Fruhvirtova showed extraordinary composure to rally from 3-1 down in the decider and beat her more fancied opponent.

Vondrousova has struggled to replicate the form that helped her reach the 2019 Roland Garros final but the 23-year-old had looked set for a deep run in Melbourne after beating second seed second seed Ons Jabeur in the last round. World number 82 Fruhvirtova - who won her first WTA title in Chennai in September - had other plans, however, and held her nerve in the third set to set up a meeting with Croatian Donna Vekic.

