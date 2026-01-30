UPDATE 1-Panama court voids CK Hutchison port contracts

Panama's Supreme Court late ‌on Thursday annulled key port contracts held by a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based ⁠CK Hutchison, ruling that the contracts were unconstitutional and leaving the future of the operations along the Panama Canal unclear.

Panama ​Ports Company, a CK Hutchison subsidiary, has held contracts ‍since the 1990s to operate container terminals at the canal's Pacific and Atlantic entrances, separate from the waterway's operations. The ruling comes amid ⁠growing ‌U.S.-China rivalry ⁠over global trade routes, with about 5% of global maritime trade passing through ‍the Panama Canal, and is seen as a win ​for Washington, where President Donald Trump has pushed to ⁠curb Chinese influence and boost U.S. control over the waterway.

Critics of the ⁠contracts, which were extended in recent years, argue that they are unconstitutional and put Panama at a disadvantage. The ⁠Supreme Court's decision could force Panama to restructure the legal ⁠framework needed ‌to hold port operations contracts and potentially re-open the door to re-tender the terminals.

