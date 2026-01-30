Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Panama court voids CK Hutchison port contracts

Panama's Supreme Court late ‌on Thursday annulled key port contracts held by a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based ⁠CK Hutchison, ruling that the contracts were unconstitutional and leaving the future of the operations along the Panama Canal unclear. Panama ​Ports Company, a CK Hutchison subsidiary, has held contracts ‍since the 1990s to operate container terminals at the canal's Pacific and Atlantic entrances, separate from the waterway's operations.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 08:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 08:52 IST
UPDATE 1-Panama court voids CK Hutchison port contracts

Panama's Supreme Court late ‌on Thursday annulled key port contracts held by a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based ⁠CK Hutchison, ruling that the contracts were unconstitutional and leaving the future of the operations along the Panama Canal unclear.

Panama ​Ports Company, a CK Hutchison subsidiary, has held contracts ‍since the 1990s to operate container terminals at the canal's Pacific and Atlantic entrances, separate from the waterway's operations. The ruling comes amid ⁠growing ‌U.S.-China rivalry ⁠over global trade routes, with about 5% of global maritime trade passing through ‍the Panama Canal, and is seen as a win ​for Washington, where President Donald Trump has pushed to ⁠curb Chinese influence and boost U.S. control over the waterway.

Critics of the ⁠contracts, which were extended in recent years, argue that they are unconstitutional and put Panama at a disadvantage. The ⁠Supreme Court's decision could force Panama to restructure the legal ⁠framework needed ‌to hold port operations contracts and potentially re-open the door to re-tender the terminals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Village-Based Solution for Indonesia’s Growing Long-Term Care Challenge

How Rising Heat and Air Pollution Are Reshaping Climate Risk Across Asian Societies

From Convergence to Discontent: How Lagging Regions Are Testing the EU Social Model

Why Greece’s Schools Are Struggling to Turn Big Reforms into Better Learning Results

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026